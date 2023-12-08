Climate change: Melting frozen methane could worsen global warming, research finds

Climate change could melt the frozen methane trapped under oceans, releasing the potent greenhouse gas, methane, into these water bodies, researchers have found.

They said that as frozen methane and ice melted, methane moved from the deepest parts of the continental slope to the edge of the underwater shelf.

The researchers led by Newcastle University, UK, also discovered a pocket of the released methane, which they said had moved about 25 miles, or 40 kilometres.

This meant that more methane could potentially be vulnerable and released into the atmosphere as a result of climate warming, the researchers said in their study published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

Frozen methane refers to the compound methane hydrate, an ice-like structure found buried in the ocean floor. As the oceans warm, these structures thaw, thereby releasing the methane into the oceans and the atmosphere as dissociated methane and contributing to global warming. Methane is the second most abundant human activity-driven greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide (CO2).

"Scientists had previously thought this hydrate was not vulnerable to climatic warming, but we have shown that some of it is," said lead author Richard Davies, Newcastle University.

Previous studies have shown bottom water temperature changes near continental margins to affect the release of methane from the frozen structures.

However, these studies mainly focused on areas where only a small portion of global methane hydrates are located, the researchers said.