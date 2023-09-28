Extreme floods and fires: Is climate change to blame?

Weather attribution studies are connecting human-caused climate change to a wave of extreme heat, storms and wildfires. But it's complicated.From coast-to-coast Canadian wildfires to biblical flooding in Libya and scorching northern hemisphere heatwaves, catastrophic extreme weather events have dominated global headlines this summer.

As the planet heats due to still-rising greenhouse gas emissions, climate change has largely taken the blame for an apparent rise in extreme weather disasters.

"The dog days of summer are not just barking, they are biting. Climate breakdown has begun," said Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, after it was revealed that June to August 2023 were the hottest months ever recorded in the northern hemisphere.

But how much of a heatwave or huge storm is down to global heating, and how much is just natural weather variability?