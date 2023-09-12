Libya: 2,000 feared dead, 5,000 missing after storm Daniel

Thousands are feared dead after the massive storm Daniel tore through eastern Libya, one of the country's rival leaders, Ossama Hamad, said Monday, 11 September.

Hamad said 2,000 people are feared dead and as many as 5,000 more people are missing.

Hamad's government in the east rivals a United Nations-backed government in Libya's official capital Tripoli.

The city of Derna has been declared a disaster zone after two dams above the city broke, "sweeping whole neighborhoods with their residents into the sea," according to Ahmed Mismari, a spokesperson for the Libyan National Army that controls eastern Libya.

Tamer Ramadan, the head of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' (IFRC) delegation in Libya, told DW that the North African country is experiencing a "large-scale disaster" that "goes beyond the abilities of the Libyan government and the national society."