Over 1,000 wildfires still raging in Canada

Over 1,000 wildfires are still burning more than 100,000 square km of land in Canada, more than 600 of them out of control and growing rapidly, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center (CIFFC).

The burnt area is equivalent to the size of Iceland or South Korea, Xinhua news agency quoted the CIFFC as saying.

This exceeds the record of some 76,000 square km set in 1989 and is four times of average Canadian wildfire burning area, which should be around 25,000 square km per year.

According to local media, more Canadians have been evacuated from their homes this year than in the last four decades, with more than 155,000 forced to leave due to fire and smoke.

Canada now has 5,500 domestic and some 3,300 international firefighters working together to put out the blaze.