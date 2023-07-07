Record-breaking wildfire season in Canada remains challenging

A Canadian government agency said the country's record-breaking wildfire season will continue to be challenging.

The 2023 wildfire season has already been the nation's most severe on record and current projections indicate that this may continue to be a significantly challenging summer for wildfires in parts of the country, Xinhua news agency quoted the Natural Resources Canada as saying in a statement on Thursday.

According to the government agency, most recent projections indicate a continued potential for higher-than-normal fire activity across most of the country throughout the 2023 wildland fire season.

This is due to long-range forecasts for warm temperatures and ongoing drought, which are affecting parts of all provinces and territories and intensifying in some regions.