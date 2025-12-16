Cold wave tightens grip on Bihar, IMD issues seven-day alert

Forecasters have warned that moderate to dense fog is likely to shroud several districts during the night and morning hours today and tomorrow, including West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Rohtas, Madhubani, Kishanganj, Jamui, Banka, and Bhagalpur. The southern districts are expected to bear the brunt of the cold and fog, with conditions lingering longer and intensifying the impact on daily life.

Patna and other key districts may witness particularly dense fog accompanied by biting cold during mornings and evenings. After 22 December, some regions could experience ‘cold day’ conditions, where maximum temperatures remain markedly below normal. Minimum temperatures are forecast to hover between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius in districts such as Saran, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Gaya, East Champaran, and Sitamarhi.

Elderly citizens, children, and other vulnerable groups have been advised to take special precautions. While dry weather is expected across most of the state, gusts of wind reaching up to 30 km per hour may sweep through districts including Buxar, Bhojpur, Kaimur, Rohtas, and Aurangabad over the next two days, adding to the piercing cold.

The IMD’s forecast indicates little respite in the near term. Daytime temperatures are expected to linger between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius, while nights may plunge to 8–14 degrees Celsius, keeping Bihar under the firm grip of winter’s icy hand.

