Yellow alert for cold wave in five Rajasthan districts

Rajasthan is steeling itself for a sharper bite of winter, with the India Meteorological Department sounding a yellow alert for an impending cold wave across five districts — Sikar, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Didwana-Kuchaman and Nagaur.

Across the state, the chill has already begun to creep in, and forecasters warn that the next 48 hours could usher in an even keener descent in mercury. In the past day, Fatehpur trembled at 3.7°C, emerging as one of eastern Rajasthan’s iciest corners, while Nagaur dipped to a frosty 4.3°C in the west.

Meteorologists note that a veil of cloud over Shekhawati briefly blunted the sting of the winds — a fragile respite now set to vanish. With skies expected to clear from December 10 onward, the cold wave is poised to tighten its grip, dragging minimum temperatures further down across the alert belt.