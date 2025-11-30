Pahalgam plunges to –5.6°C, Srinagar shivers at –4.4°C as cold wave grips Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir’s famed winter playground slipped into an icy embrace on Sunday, as Pahalgam froze at a biting –5.6°C and Srinagar shivered at –4.4°C — a chill so deep that it marked the coldest November the Valley has seen since 2007.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the mercury tumbled across the region: Gulmarg settled at –1.4°C, while Jammu recorded a crisp 8.8°C, Katra 9°C, Batote 4.7°C, Banihal –0.7°C and Bhaderwah a fragile 0.3°C. With dry weather expected to hold till 10 December, officials warn that the night temperatures are poised to slip even lower in the days ahead.

As the Valley awoke to a pale, reluctant sun straining through a gauzy sky, its weak warmth did little to comfort early risers braving the frost-laden air. The worsening cold wave prompted authorities to announce winter vacations: classes up to 8 will break from 1 December, while students from classes 9 to 12 will begin their recess on 11 December.