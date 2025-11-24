Kashmir shivers as Srinagar records season’s coldest night at –3.2°C

Kashmir slipped deeper into the embrace of winter on Monday as temperatures across the Valley plunged further, leaving Srinagar shivering through its coldest night of the season at –3.2°C.

The MeT department, warning of an even sharper chill in the days ahead, said the cold wave has now settled firmly over both the mountains and the plains.

While Gulmarg recorded –1.9°C and Pahalgam an icy –4°C, the cold was felt beyond the Valley as well — Jammu dipped to 10°C, Katra to 9.2°C, Batote to 5.5°C, Banihal to –1.2°C, and Bhaderwah to 0.5°C.