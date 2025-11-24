Kashmir shivers as Srinagar records season’s coldest night at –3.2°C
MeT department warns the cold wave is tightening its grip, with temperatures set to plunge further across mountains and plains
Kashmir slipped deeper into the embrace of winter on Monday as temperatures across the Valley plunged further, leaving Srinagar shivering through its coldest night of the season at –3.2°C.
The MeT department, warning of an even sharper chill in the days ahead, said the cold wave has now settled firmly over both the mountains and the plains.
While Gulmarg recorded –1.9°C and Pahalgam an icy –4°C, the cold was felt beyond the Valley as well — Jammu dipped to 10°C, Katra to 9.2°C, Batote to 5.5°C, Banihal to –1.2°C, and Bhaderwah to 0.5°C.
Morning offered little comfort. A pale, hesitant winter sun rose over a hazy sky, its light unable to cut through the biting air sweeping in from the snow-laden mountains. Schoolchildren stood huddled at bus stops, braving the merciless cold that has already prompted authorities to advance winter vacations for classes up to the 8th standard, beginning 1 December.
With the chill tightening its grip, Kashmiris have turned once again to their timeless winter armour — the pheran, a warm, flowing garment, and the kangri, the earthen pot brimming with glowing embers tucked beneath it. In villages and towns alike, wisps of smoke rise from kangris as people hold them close, warding off the deepening frost.
All of this is but a prelude to Chillai Kalan, the Valley’s legendary 40-day spell of fierce winter, set to begin on 21 December. During this period, lakes and streams turn to glass, water taps freeze solid, and day and night merge in a narrow band of biting cold — nights often falling to –5°C or lower, and days struggling to touch double digits.
Kashmir, once again, readies itself for the long, stilling silence of winter’s reign.
With IANS inputs
