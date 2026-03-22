Compensatory mangroves for Mumbai coastal road project face survival crisis

Environmentalists have raised serious alarm over the fate of 1.37 lakh mangroves planted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the Bhayandar reserved forest, claiming that a vast majority of the saplings are withering barely three months after the plantation drive in December 2025, according to the Mumbai Mirror.

The plantation had been undertaken as a compensatory measure for the felling of 46,675 trees across 103 hectares, a sacrifice demanded to pave the way for the ambitious Versova–Dahisar Coastal Road project.

Dhiraj Parab, a noted environmentalist who surveyed the Bhayandar stretch in February, voiced grave concern. “The land chosen for this compensatory plantation is already a reserved mangrove forest, interspersed with grasslands and marshy terrain. It is a vital wetland ecosystem and an essential feeding ground for birds. Imposing a plantation drive here risks upsetting the delicate ecological balance,” he told the Mumbai Mirror. Parab further revealed that he had lodged a verbal complaint with the forest department and plans to file a formal grievance with the BMC.