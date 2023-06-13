Concerns mount for Asiatic lions, Great Indian Bustards as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches

Similarly, there are concerns for the four remaining Great Indian Bustards in the Naliya grasslands. These birds represent the last of the GIB population in Gujarat. While experts acknowledge the potential risks to the lions and GIBs, they highlight that birds, being more mobile, may have a better chance of sensing danger and moving to safer locations.



As authorities prepare for the cyclone's impact, Gujarat's Chief Wildlife Warden Nityanand Srivastav assured that necessary measures are being taken to protect wildlife. Staff leaves have been cancelled, rescue teams are on standby, and hospitals are stocked with medicines to provide care for injured animals.