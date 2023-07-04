Congress demands desilting of Jhelum river, Dal, Wular lakes to prevent flooding in Srinagar

The Congress on Tuesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately start work on desilting of the Jhelum River as well as the Dal and Wular lakes to prevent flooding in Srinagar.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Ghulam Ahmed Mir warned the administration that if the de-silting project of these water bodies is not undertaken immediately, the people of Srinagar “will have to bear huge losses like 2014” when floods wreaked havoc in the city.

As many as 300 people died and 25 sustained injuries in floods that battered Jammu and Kashmir in September 2014.