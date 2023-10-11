Construction in glacial areas causing disasters: Experts

Scientists at the ongoing ‘Earth Science Week’ at the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) in Lucknow, have said that construction in glacial areas is causing disasters in Himalayan regions.

Dr Navin Juyal a former scientist at the Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad, said, “The tragedy in Sikkim was not only due to flash floods, it was due to the Teesta hydro power project as it was not designed to accommodate or handle the extra water of the glacial lake.”

“In 2013, Lhonak lake in Sikkim’s Lhonak glacier was predicted to be unstable. But we never took cognisance of it. The hydro projects are being made only for carrying water and electricity but are not flood-friendly,” he said.

He expressed these views at a special lecture titled ‘Significance of geoscience and its societal implications in the Himalayan region’ at the BSIP’s centre for promotion of geoheritage and geotourism (CPGG) on Monday.