Work on to restore connectivity in flood-hit Sikkim, evacuation of tourists to continue

Work is on to restore connectivity in areas isolated by flash flood in north Sikkim by setting up temporary bridges and other means, while evacuating stranded tourists will continue on Wednesday, officials said.

Troops of the Army and various government agencies people are working to send essential commodities to the distressed people.

Out of the approximately 1700 tourists stranded in north Sikkim, a total of 690 tourists, including 26 foreigners, have been rescued by air from Lachen and Lachung towns by the Indian Air Force (IAF) since Monday.

The remaining travellers will be shifted on Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear weather.

At Chungthang, the area worst affected by the flash flood, Army and BRO personnel cleared the sludge on the road through the town. A log bridge was completed with the help of ITBP and locals.