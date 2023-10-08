Sikkim shocked at skimpy aid from New Delhi

Dr Pema Lachungpa and his men are yet to be rescued from Chungthang five days after a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) virtually destroyed the hyrdroelectric plant set up at a cost of Rs 1,400 cr on 4 October.

His sister, says Karma Paljor, editor-in-chief of the news portal East Mojo, has been making frantic appeals for information but she is yet to receive any news. The last they heard, Dr Lachungpa was on the walkie-talkie asking the control room to release water from the dam to reduce the impact of the flood.

Dr Lachungpa, the medical officer for Teesta Urja Pvt Ltd, had rushed out at night to rescue people. He had done so in 2011 as well when the state was hit by a massive earthquake. This time, says Paljor in a video appeal, the good doctor needs to be rescued himself.

Paljor also recalled that the relief and rehabilitation efforts in 2011 were faster and more robust.

Why has it taken the NDRF so long to reach the disaster site this time, asks Paljor. A 22-member NDRF team finally reached Gangtok on the morning of Sunday, 8 October, and then left for Mangan with rescue equipment.

You can watch the poignant video message here: