Six-week window after floods critical for public health, says study

Floods heighten risk of death in the three to six week-window following the event, new research in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) says.

The risk of death in general increased by 2.1 per cent, whereas that for people with heart and lung illnesses increased by 2.6 and 4.9 per cent respectively, a team of researchers led by those at Australia's Monash University found.

This increased risk peaks for around 25 days but persists for up to 50-60 days after the first day of flooding, they said in their study, having studied deaths in 761 communities from 35 countries that experienced at least one flooding event from 2000 to 2019.

In the aftermath of a flood, risk of deaths from natural causes could be enhanced by contamination of food and water, exposure to disease-causing fungi, bacteria or virus, impaired access to health services, and psychological impairment.