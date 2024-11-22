COP29: Instead of trillions, rich nations offer $250 bn per year by 2035

In the closing hours of the UN climate conference in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, developed nations on Friday proposed increasing climate finance for developing nations from USD 100 billion to USD 250 billion per year by 2035, far short of the trillions needed to address the escalating climate crisis.

A new draft text on a climate finance package for developing nations emerged on Friday afternoon, presenting concrete numbers from developed countries for the first time, hours after countries were left facing an 'X' sitting in a bracket instead of a clear figure after two weeks of intense negotiations.

However, the text says the USD 1.3 trillion per year in climate finance, demanded by all developing countries, will be raised from both public and private sources without placing the responsibility solely on the developed nations' public exchequer.

It specifies that the USD 250 billion per year by 2035 will be mobilised by developed countries from a variety of sources, including public and private, bilateral and multilateral, as well as alternative sources.

More than 190 countries are negotiating climate finance obligations by rich nations for developing countries as part of the implementation of the Paris Agreement of 2015. The pact binds collective action to cut down on emission of greenhouse gases to restrict the temperature rise to below 1.5ºC compared to pre-industrial times.