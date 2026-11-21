The COP31 climate summit in Turkey was on Thursday facing accusations of failing to deliver meaningful outcomes after its latest draft agreement removed all references to fossil fuels and offered little clarity on financial support for developing countries.

The second draft of the key outcome document, released on Thursday afternoon, dropped a pledge to phase out fossil fuels and weakened commitments on electrification. Separate negotiations on climate finance also failed to make progress on how developing countries would receive the money needed to tackle the climate crisis.

Campaigners warned that the summit risked becoming a “ghost COP”, with little to show for two weeks of negotiations.

Panama took the unusual step of writing to the Australian and Turkish presidents of the talks, warning that it would block any outcome unless all its demands were met.

“We have listened carefully to the speeches of these days,” said the letter signed by Panama's environment minister, Juan Carlos Navarro. “They are beautiful speeches. But while we listen to endless oratory, the planet is being destroyed.”

He added that the world outside the conference expected radical change, but the negotiations were failing to deliver it.

COP negotiations require consensus, giving Panama's position the potential to disrupt the talks, particularly if other countries support its stance.

The draft, known as the “cover decision”, is expected to form the main outcome of COP31 and contains commitments intended to advance the goals of the Paris Agreement on limiting global temperature rises.

However, in reducing the first 18-page draft, issued on Monday, by half, the joint presidencies of Australia and Turkey removed several commitments sought by vulnerable countries. These included a pledge to phase out fossil fuels and stronger support for developing countries to adapt to extreme weather.

Countries had agreed at COP28 in 2023 to transition away from fossil fuels, but subsequent negotiations have failed to translate that commitment into stronger action.

“If this version of the text remains, it will be a ghost COP. The summit will have nothing to show for what happened here,” said Mohamed Adow, director of the Power Shift Africa thinktank.

He said the talks had been “muzzled” by countries opposed to retaining the commitment to transition away from fossil fuels.

Rachitaa Gupta, global coordinator of the Global Campaign to Demand Climate Justice, said the cause of the climate crisis and responsibility for addressing it were clear, but the global North lacked the political resolve to provide the necessary finance.

Campaigners urged developing countries to reject the latest drafts and continue pressing for a stronger agreement.

Andreas Sieber of the campaign group 350.org accused the COP31 presidencies of reducing one of the defining challenges of the time to “an inconvenient paragraph they would rather delete”.