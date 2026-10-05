IPCC authors linked to Saudi Aramco, fossil fuel interests: Report

A Guardian investigation has found that at least a dozen lead authors of the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) are employed by or linked to Saudi Aramco, Saudi institutions and other oil and gas interests, raising concerns over potential conflicts of interest within the body responsible for the world's most authoritative climate assessments.

The investigation, carried out with a team of international journalists, identified 20 cases involving strong conflict of interest concerns. Eleven involved authors linked to Saudi Arabia.

The IPCC's conflict of interest policy has been described as “not fit for purpose” by experts who reviewed the findings.

The IPCC's reports are approved by 195 countries and underpin UN climate negotiations and national climate policy. The Guardian examined the 223 lead authors in working group III, which assesses ways to reduce or remove emissions from the atmosphere.

Saudi Aramco links

Mustafa Babiker, who has worked for Saudi Aramco for 20 years, was appointed a coordinating lead author for the IPCC's forthcoming Seventh Assessment Report.

Another Aramco employee selected as a lead author is Diego Armando Moya Pinta, who has worked as an energy and sustainability scientist at the company since 2022. The IPCC lists his affiliation as Imperial College London, where he is an honorary senior research fellow.

Moya Pinta is one of 14 lead authors working on the energy systems chapter, which assesses options for reducing emissions across the energy sector — an area with direct implications for Aramco's business.

Prof Kevin Elliott, an academic at Michigan State University specialising in research ethics, said he believed a case such as Moya Pinta's would fit under the IPCC's conflict of interest policy.

Yet in March 2026, the IPCC's conflict of interest committee reported finding no conflicts of interest among any of the authors selected for the Seventh Assessment Report.

Rachel Kennerley, a senior campaigner at the Center for International Environmental Law, said the disconnect between the committee's conclusion and the presence of authors from the world's largest petroleum company raised questions about whether the IPCC's conflict of interest policy was fit for purpose or being properly applied.