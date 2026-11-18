Small island nations demand urgent emissions cuts and climate finance from wealthier polluting countries.

The Alliance of Small Island States seeks $700 million for climate resilience and disaster early-warning systems.

For vulnerable island communities, 1.5°C is a survival threshold, not merely a climate target.

Small island nations are using their collective voice at the UN climate negotiations to demand urgent action from the world's biggest polluters, warning that the climate crisis threatens their very survival.

As the COP31 climate conference enters its second and final week in Turkey's resort town of Antalya, these countries are confronting an increasingly precarious future shaped by climate-induced disasters, geopolitical upheavals and an intensifying El Nino.

"We don't need more studies. We don't need more negotiations. We just need more action," Tonga Prime Minister Fatafehi Fakafanua told the Associated Press.

Tonga, one of the world's 'big ocean states', has a maritime territory vastly larger than its landmass. Like other island nations, it faces an existential threat from climate change. Record ocean temperatures endanger marine ecosystems that sustain local livelihoods, while melting glaciers contribute to rising sea levels, increasing the risks of coastal erosion and flooding.

Small island developing states (SIDS) have increasingly positioned themselves as a collective moral voice in global climate negotiations, urging wealthier and more polluting countries to slash emissions and take responsibility for the consequences of global warming.

They are also demanding financial assistance from richer nations to strengthen climate resilience, mitigate the effects of global warming and recover from climate-related disasters.

Individually, these countries may have limited economic and diplomatic leverage. Together, however, they carry considerable weight, said Ilana Seid, chair of the Alliance of Small Island States and Palau's ambassador to the United Nations.

"On our own, individual SIDS are small economies. We have little leverage, but when you put us together and we speak with one voice, we can speak pretty loudly and pretty strongly," she said.