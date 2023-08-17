Deficit monsoon raises spectre of power crisis, drought in Kerala

As a result of deficit monsoon this year and low winter rainfall last year, Kerala is staring at the twin spectres of a power crisis and drought. At the root of the problem lies a deficit southwest monsoon, which has reportedly brought 44 per cent reduced rainfall, which in turn has resulted in record low levels of water in dams across the state.

The volume of water stored across dams in the state stands at 1,366.56 million cubic metre (mcm) as of August 17, while on the same date last year, the volume was 2,942.36 mcm, a reduction of 1,575 mcm.

In fact, water had overflowed from Kakki, Idukki, Idamalayar and Banasurasagar dams in August 2022, but this year, the water is far below required levels. Since these four dams also provide water for electricity generation in the state, their falling water levels has also raised the possibility of a power crisis.