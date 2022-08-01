1 killed in Kerala waterfall due to flash flood caused by rains

Another person, Kishore from Erode in Tamil Nadu is critically injured in the same incident and has been admitted to a local hospital.



The Kerala Forest Department is trying to rescue five tourists, who are stuck on the other side of the waterfall.



The Forest officials said that a landslip in the deep forests could be the reason for the sudden gushing of waters into the waterfall.



Heavy rains continue to lash several parts of the interior areas of Kerala, especially in southern districts of the state.