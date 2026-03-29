Dehradun: NGT forms panel to probe tree felling, encroachment, illegal mining

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has stepped in with firm resolve, taking cognisance of alleged large-scale environmental violations in the Kothal Gate area of Dehradun — including illegal tree felling, encroachment on forest land and unauthorised mining.

Acting on a petition that paints a troubling picture of sustained ecological damage, the tribunal has ordered the formation of a joint committee to investigate the matter in depth. The panel will bring together representatives from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the state’s principal chief conservator of forests, and the Dehradun district magistrate. It has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive probe and submitting its findings within eight weeks.

The case stems from an application filed by Pradeep Sharma, who alleged that illegal activities — reportedly linked to a private developer — have continued unabated despite a “Stop Work” notice issued as far back as 2014. The tribunal noted that the allegations raise serious concerns about adherence to environmental norms and regulatory oversight.