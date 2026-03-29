Dehradun: NGT forms panel to probe tree felling, encroachment, illegal mining
Acting on a petition alleging sustained ecological damage, tribunal has ordered a joint committee to probe the matter
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has stepped in with firm resolve, taking cognisance of alleged large-scale environmental violations in the Kothal Gate area of Dehradun — including illegal tree felling, encroachment on forest land and unauthorised mining.
Acting on a petition that paints a troubling picture of sustained ecological damage, the tribunal has ordered the formation of a joint committee to investigate the matter in depth. The panel will bring together representatives from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the state’s principal chief conservator of forests, and the Dehradun district magistrate. It has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive probe and submitting its findings within eight weeks.
The case stems from an application filed by Pradeep Sharma, who alleged that illegal activities — reportedly linked to a private developer — have continued unabated despite a “Stop Work” notice issued as far back as 2014. The tribunal noted that the allegations raise serious concerns about adherence to environmental norms and regulatory oversight.
A bench led by justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad, underscored the gravity of the issue, observing that it touches upon fundamental questions of environmental compliance and governance. Notices have been issued to all respondents.
The joint committee has been directed to carry out a site inspection, verify the claims, assess the scale of environmental degradation, identify those responsible, and recommend both remedial measures and punitive action where necessary.
Taking note of the applicant’s complaint of harassment, the tribunal further directed that appropriate security be provided by local authorities upon request, ensuring the petitioner’s safety as the case proceeds.
The matter is set to be heard next on 17 July, as the tribunal seeks to balance accountability with environmental restoration in a region increasingly under ecological strain.
With IANS inputs
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