Delayed monsoon makes dramatic entry, drenches Mumbai with over 200 mm rain
Areas routinely known for waterlogging were instantly flooded causing traffic congestion and rail delays affecting suburban commuters
Heavy overnight rainfall lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday, leading to widespread waterlogging, disruptions to suburban train services and traffic congestion across several parts of the city.
The downpour came a day after the southwest monsoon reached Mumbai, 13 days later than its usual onset date, bringing relief from intense heat but also causing significant inconvenience to commuters.
According to civic authorities, parts of the metropolitan region recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 am. The island city received an average of 195 mm of rain, while the western suburbs recorded 208 mm and the eastern suburbs 167 mm.
Several low-lying areas, including Andheri subway, Hindmata and King's Circle, witnessed water accumulation during the early hours, slowing vehicular movement and triggering traffic snarls on key roads.
Suburban railway services, the lifeline of Mumbai, also faced disruptions as rainwater accumulated at multiple locations. While train operations continued, commuters reported delays and overcrowding, particularly on central railway routes during the morning rush hour.
Services on central railway's trans-harbour corridor were affected after a track cave-in between Turbhe and Koparkhairane stations, reportedly caused by excessive water flow. Railway officials temporarily declared sections of the line unsafe, disrupting services between Thane, Vashi and Panvel.
The affected tracks were restored later in the morning, though speed restrictions remained in place to ensure safe operations. The incident led to delays and crowding at several stations across the network.
Western railway services, however, continued to operate normally despite the adverse weather conditions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Mumbai and neighbouring areas over the next 24 hours. Early on Wednesday, the weather agency issued a red alert for Mumbai and Palghar, warning of intense rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds. The alert was later downgraded to orange as weather conditions showed signs of easing.
Civic authorities said disaster management teams and emergency personnel remain on alert as rainfall activity is expected to continue. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also warned of high tides during the day, a factor that can worsen waterlogging when combined with heavy rain.
A high tide of 3.41 metres was recorded in the morning, while another high tide of 3.35 metres is expected in the evening.
The southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, later than its normal onset date of 10 June. According to IMD records, the monsoon had arrived even later in 2023, while the longest delays were recorded in 1958 and 1974, when it reached the city on 28 June.