Delayed monsoon makes dramatic entry, drenches Mumbai with over 200 mm rain

Heavy overnight rainfall lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday, leading to widespread waterlogging, disruptions to suburban train services and traffic congestion across several parts of the city.

The downpour came a day after the southwest monsoon reached Mumbai, 13 days later than its usual onset date, bringing relief from intense heat but also causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

According to civic authorities, parts of the metropolitan region recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 am. The island city received an average of 195 mm of rain, while the western suburbs recorded 208 mm and the eastern suburbs 167 mm.

Several low-lying areas, including Andheri subway, Hindmata and King's Circle, witnessed water accumulation during the early hours, slowing vehicular movement and triggering traffic snarls on key roads.

Suburban railway services, the lifeline of Mumbai, also faced disruptions as rainwater accumulated at multiple locations. While train operations continued, commuters reported delays and overcrowding, particularly on central railway routes during the morning rush hour.

Services on central railway's trans-harbour corridor were affected after a track cave-in between Turbhe and Koparkhairane stations, reportedly caused by excessive water flow. Railway officials temporarily declared sections of the line unsafe, disrupting services between Thane, Vashi and Panvel.