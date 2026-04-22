Delhi braces for heatwave as temperatures rise and air quality worsens

Delhi recorded a slight rise in minimum temperatures on Wednesday, with forecasters warning of intensifying heat and issuing a yellow alert for the next three days.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city’s maximum temperature is expected to hover between 41°C and 43°C, with largely clear skies and the possibility of heatwave conditions in isolated areas. Strong surface winds of 20–30 kmph are also likely during the day.

The alert, which remains in force until Friday, signals potentially uncomfortable weather conditions, with similar patterns expected to persist over the coming days.

At Safdarjung, considered representative of Delhi’s weather, the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.6°C — 1.1 degrees below the seasonal average but slightly higher than the previous day.