Delhi braces for heatwave as temperatures rise and air quality worsens
Yellow alert in place until Friday as forecasters warn of high temperatures and fluctuating pollution levels
Delhi recorded a slight rise in minimum temperatures on Wednesday, with forecasters warning of intensifying heat and issuing a yellow alert for the next three days.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the city’s maximum temperature is expected to hover between 41°C and 43°C, with largely clear skies and the possibility of heatwave conditions in isolated areas. Strong surface winds of 20–30 kmph are also likely during the day.
The alert, which remains in force until Friday, signals potentially uncomfortable weather conditions, with similar patterns expected to persist over the coming days.
At Safdarjung, considered representative of Delhi’s weather, the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.6°C — 1.1 degrees below the seasonal average but slightly higher than the previous day.
Other monitoring stations also reported increases. Palam registered a minimum of 24.6°C, while Lodhi Road recorded 20.6°C and Ayanagar 23.5°C, each showing a noticeable rise compared with Tuesday.
Meanwhile, air quality deteriorated, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘poor’ category. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed the AQI at 216 at 9 am on Wednesday, compared with a 24-hour average of 177 (‘moderate’) recorded the previous afternoon.
Under CPCB guidelines, AQI readings between 201 and 300 are classified as ‘poor’, indicating that prolonged exposure may cause discomfort to individuals, particularly those with respiratory conditions.
Despite the morning dip in air quality, the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has projected an improvement back to the ‘moderate’ category later in the day, with similar conditions likely to continue over the next few days.
With PTI input
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