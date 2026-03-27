Light rain and thunderstorms forecast in Delhi as IMD issues yellow alert

A spell of light rain lashed parts of the national capital on Friday morning, as the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across several areas of the city.

According to the weather office, regions including southwest Delhi, west Delhi, central Delhi, Shahdara, east Delhi, north Delhi, south Delhi and southeast Delhi are likely to witness intermittent rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms during the day. Residents have been advised to remain alert and keep track of weather updates.

The IMD has also forecast wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph, which could lead to brief spells of strong gusts and isolated dust activity in some parts of the city.