Light rain and thunderstorms forecast in Delhi as IMD issues yellow alert
Western disturbances bring gusty winds and unseasonal weather to the national capital
A spell of light rain lashed parts of the national capital on Friday morning, as the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across several areas of the city.
According to the weather office, regions including southwest Delhi, west Delhi, central Delhi, Shahdara, east Delhi, north Delhi, south Delhi and southeast Delhi are likely to witness intermittent rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms during the day. Residents have been advised to remain alert and keep track of weather updates.
The IMD has also forecast wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph, which could lead to brief spells of strong gusts and isolated dust activity in some parts of the city.
Meteorologists attribute the unseasonal weather in March to a series of western disturbances affecting northwest India. These systems, active since mid-March, are approaching at lower altitudes than usual, thereby influencing weather patterns over Delhi and surrounding regions.
Officials said the ongoing conditions could result in light rain, gusty winds and occasional dust storms in isolated pockets. However, they added that the current spell is unlikely to significantly impact overall temperatures.
The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, about 2.5 degrees above the seasonal average.
Meanwhile, the city’s air quality remained in the “moderate” category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 148 at 9 am.
The IMD said it will continue to monitor the evolving weather system and issue updates as required.
With PTI inputs
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