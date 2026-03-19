Snow in Kashmir, storms in Delhi as erratic weather sweeps across north India

Unsettled weather conditions continued to affect large parts of north India on Thursday, with fresh snowfall reported in Kashmir’s higher reaches while Delhi remained under an orange alert after a spell of intense storms and gusty winds. The shifting weather pattern has brought relief from rising temperatures but also triggered disruptions and safety concerns.

Higher-altitude regions of Kashmir, including the popular tourist destinations of Gulmarg and Sonamarg, witnessed fresh snowfall, with intermittent spells continuing through the day. Gulmarg recorded an accumulation of around five to six inches of snow since the previous evening. Other areas such as Pir Ki Gali, Razdan Top, Gurez Valley and Sadhna Top also reported snowfall, continuing a pattern of on-and-off precipitation in the valley’s upper reaches over the past few days.

In contrast, the plains of the valley, including Srinagar, were lashed by steady rain, bringing down temperatures and adding to the wintry feel.

Further south, New Delhi and adjoining regions experienced overcast skies and gusty winds a day after intense weather activity disrupted normal life. Temperatures hovered around 19°C, offering respite from the recent heat, but conditions remained unstable.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the capital, warning of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching 40–50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph. These conditions are expected to persist until Friday.