Delhi caps private office attendance at 50% under GRAP-IV curbs
Work-from-home made mandatory for remaining staff as city battles severe air pollution; essential services exempt
The Delhi government has directed all private offices in the national capital to operate with no more than 50 per cent of their workforce physically present, mandating work from home for the remaining employees, as part of GRAP Stage IV restrictions imposed amid severe air pollution.
The order, issued through an advisory by the Labour Department, follows amendments made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after hearings and consultations held in November.
The advisory said the measure aims to curb vehicular movement, a major contributor to deteriorating air quality, particularly during episodes of “very poor” and “severe” pollution.
“All private offices functioning within the National Capital Territory of Delhi shall ensure that not more than 50 per cent of staff attend the workplace physically, while the remaining employees shall mandatorily work from home,” the order said.
Private establishments have also been asked to implement staggered working hours wherever feasible, strictly adhere to work-from-home norms and minimise commuting-related vehicular movement, it added.
The government warned that non-compliance will invite penal action under Sections 15 and 16 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, along with other applicable laws.
However, the advisory provides exemptions for essential services, including public and private health establishments, fire services, prisons, public transport, electricity and water supply, sanitation and related municipal services, disaster management services, and departments involved in air pollution control, monitoring and enforcement.
The GRAP-IV measures are among the strictest emergency responses triggered during extreme pollution episodes in the capital and remain in force until air quality shows sustained improvement.
With PTI inputs
