Delhi caps private office attendance at 50% under GRAP-IV curbs

The Delhi government has directed all private offices in the national capital to operate with no more than 50 per cent of their workforce physically present, mandating work from home for the remaining employees, as part of GRAP Stage IV restrictions imposed amid severe air pollution.

The order, issued through an advisory by the Labour Department, follows amendments made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after hearings and consultations held in November.

The advisory said the measure aims to curb vehicular movement, a major contributor to deteriorating air quality, particularly during episodes of “very poor” and “severe” pollution.

“All private offices functioning within the National Capital Territory of Delhi shall ensure that not more than 50 per cent of staff attend the workplace physically, while the remaining employees shall mandatorily work from home,” the order said.