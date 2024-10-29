Delhi Diwali: 19,005 kg of firecrackers seized, 79 cases filed

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday, 29 October, said 19,005 kg of firecrackers have been seized in raids across the city and 79 cases registered against violators so far.

During a meeting with Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the city police to review the enforcement measures ahead of Diwali on 31 October, Rai said 377 teams have been deployed to enforce the firecracker ban across the national capital.

So far, these teams — 300 from the Delhi Police and 77 of the Revenue Department — have seized 19,005 kg of firecrackers across Delhi, Rai said in a statement.

He said 79 cases related to the sale and storage of firecrackers have been registered.

Delhi Police have been instructed to hold meetings with Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), market associations, and religious committees to encourage public cooperation.

A ‘Diya Jalao, Patakha Nahi [light diyas, not firecrackers]’ campaign has been launched to raise awareness about the ban, which will continue until Diwali, Rai said.

The Delhi government has imposed a blanket ban on the sale and use of firecrackers till 1 January 2025, in view of the likely deterioration of air quality in the city during the winter.