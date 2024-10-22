Delhi air pollution: 30 per cent more asthma, COPD cases

Even as air quality in the national capital fell to the ‘very poor’ category, city doctors on Tuesday, 22 October, reported a 30 per cent surge in respiratory diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

A thick layer of smog enveloped Delhi on Tuesday morning as the city’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 27 monitoring stations in the national capital fell in the red zone, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 317 recorded around 9:00 a.m.

Health experts blamed changing weather and pollution levels for the rise in respiratory disease. Children, pregnant women, and the elderly are at the highest risk.

Dr Vikas Maurya, senior director and HOD, pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, told IANS that as winter is approaching and pollution is increasing, with higher AQI, there has been an increase in cases of acute bronchitis and asthma attack. “There has been a 30-40 per cent rise in these respiratory diseases. Pollutants with PM 2.5 and PM 10 along with dust particles and vehicular emissions in increased concentration are causing irritation and inflammation to the airways when inhaled,” Maurya said.

Children, the elderly, those with weak immunity and those with pre-existing lung diseases like asthma, COPD and cardiac issues are more at risk. These people are more likely to present with symptoms like excessive cough, mucus production, sneezing, chest pain, and breathing problems.

“With the approaching winter season, stubble burning, vehicular exhaust, the pollutants in the air have crossed levels suitable for human health. These toxic gases irritate the lungs, especially of the elderly and asthmatic and COPD patients,” Bobby Bhalotra, professor and senior consultant, department of chest medicine, SGRH told IANS.