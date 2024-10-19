Delhi air pollution: is the city at a point of no return?
The Air Quality Index in Delhi was recorded in the ‘poor‘ and ‘very poor‘ categories. Akshardham and Anand Vihar recorded the alarmingly highest AQI of 334.
As of 5 am on 19 October, Saturday, Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 290 labelled as 'dangerous levels.'
Delhi air quality worsened within a few hours. The AQI of Akshardham and Anand Vihar crossed 330. Before Delhi's infamous winter arrives, residents are facing chills, smog and strong winds. On Friday, the city's air quality was recorded as 'poor.'
Residents are facing issues breathing as a layer of smog engulfed Akshardham and surrounding areas. The locality's AQI was noted to be 334- placed in the very poor category by the Central Pollution Control Board.
A thin layer of smog engulfed the ITO area resulting in the Air Quality Index reaching 226-- poor category according to the Central Pollution Control Board. At the same time the AQI in the India Gate is 251.
The AQI has been recorded at 273 in the Bhikaji Cama Place. The area around AIIMS was also engulfed in smog with an AQI of 253 in the surrounding areas.
Residents are complaining to itchy, burning eyes resulting from the exposure to such a toxic and polluted environment. According to National Institute of Health (NIH), "Delhi had significantly higher levels of chronic headache, eye irritation and skin irritation. The air pollution is associated with respiratory morbidity."
Delhi NCR is labelled as "unhealthy" for sensitive groups by the AQI.
Considering Diwali is around the corner, air and noise pollution is ought to increase with the bursting of firecrackers around the nation. In 2023, the AQI in Delhi after Diwali was recorded as 445, with some places recording readings above 520. Earlier, toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj area.
The mismanaged construction sites of Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, biomass burning at Jahangirpuri and the illegal dumping at Punjabi Bagh are credited as Delhi's major pollution hotspots.
Recently, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) launched a Dust Pollution Control Self-Assessment portal, mandating all construction and demolition projects in the national capital must register on it and upload regular dust control audits.
While Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said, "All the governments of the BJP are sleeping. The pollution is increasing and the BJP is not ready to do anything. There is a BJP government in UP, Haryana and Rajasthan, they are sleeping and are inactive."
BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala said, "Today Delhi has become a gas chamber due to the politics of allegations and counter-allegations of the Aam Aadmi Party. They had made big promises that they will make Delhi pollution free. Look at the condition of Yamuna today and Delhi has become a gas chamber."
