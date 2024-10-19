Delhi air pollution: is the city at a point of no return?

As of 5 am on 19 October, Saturday, Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 290 labelled as 'dangerous levels.'

Delhi air quality worsened within a few hours. The AQI of Akshardham and Anand Vihar crossed 330. Before Delhi's infamous winter arrives, residents are facing chills, smog and strong winds. On Friday, the city's air quality was recorded as 'poor.'

Residents are facing issues breathing as a layer of smog engulfed Akshardham and surrounding areas. The locality's AQI was noted to be 334- placed in the very poor category by the Central Pollution Control Board.

A thin layer of smog engulfed the ITO area resulting in the Air Quality Index reaching 226-- poor category according to the Central Pollution Control Board. At the same time the AQI in the India Gate is 251.

The AQI has been recorded at 273 in the Bhikaji Cama Place. The area around AIIMS was also engulfed in smog with an AQI of 253 in the surrounding areas.

Residents are complaining to itchy, burning eyes resulting from the exposure to such a toxic and polluted environment. According to National Institute of Health (NIH), "Delhi had significantly higher levels of chronic headache, eye irritation and skin irritation. The air pollution is associated with respiratory morbidity."