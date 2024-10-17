Delhi air pollution: Mandatory dust control for construction projects

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has launched a Dust Pollution Control Self-Assessment portal, mandating all construction and demolition projects in the national capital must register on it and upload regular dust control audits.

In line with the directives issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on 20 December 2021, the DPCC now mandates that all construction and demolition (C&D) projects occupying a plot area of 500 square metre or more must register on the newly developed web portal, the pollution control authority said in a notice.

The portal is designed to facilitate online self-assessment and remote monitoring, ensuring that dust control measures are properly implemented across construction sites.

It requires project proponents to conduct regular self-audits of dust control practices and submit fortnightly self-declarations, the notice said.

Additionally, sites within the municipal areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) with plot sizes of 500 square metre or more must now incorporate video fencing and install low-cost PM2.5 and PM10 sensors for real-time air-quality monitoring, it read.

Builders, contractors and other stakeholders involved in construction and demolition activities are urged to promptly register their projects on the portal to comply with the updated guidelines, it added.