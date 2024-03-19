Delhi world's most polluted capital—fourth time in a row!

India's average PM2.5 levels have increased to 54.4 micrograms ( we were at 53.3 micrograms last year), according to the World Air Quality Report 2023 by Swiss organisation IQAir—that's exceeding WHO annual guidelines by more than 10 times, said the report.

Begusarai in Bihar has been identified as the most polluted metropolitan area globally, and its got lost of patriotic company—42 of the world's 50 most polluted cities are in India.

Begusarai is followed by Guwahati and then Delhi in the country rankings, as the capital retains its crown as global capital of air pollution for the fourth time running since 2018.

Climate change seems to have exacerbated air quality issues, with extreme weather events and increased wildfires intensifying pollution worldwide too.

The report analyses PM2.5 data from 7,812 cities across 134 countries, revealing significant gaps in air quality monitoring networks, particularly in Africa.