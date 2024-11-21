Delhi in distress: Battling toxic air and polluted waters
With each passing year, the stakes rise, the health of Delhiites and the city’s future hang in the balance — and it is but one city, the capital, emblematic of much of North India
Delhi, India’s capital, stands as a powerful emblem of history and modernity. However, today it is also infamous for a growing environmental crisis that risks overshadowing its legacy: water and air pollution.
Pollution levels in Delhi, especially in winter, reach dangerously high levels, turning its air toxic and covering its rivers in foam. This season’s familiar sight—a thick haze that blankets the city and thick layers of white, foamy scum floating on the Yamuna River—has become a grim reminder of the city’s environmental decline.
Residents, particularly the young, elderly and those with pre-existing health issues are left grappling with the severe impacts of this pollution on their lives and well-being.
Delhi’s air pollution is among the most hazardous in the world, often climbing to levels that exceed permissible limits by many times.
This air crisis is multifaceted in origin: the dense population, millions of vehicles, construction activities and a concentration of industries all add layers to the city’s air pollution problem.
The onset of winter exacerbates the situation further, as cooler temperatures create a lid over the city, trapping pollutants close to the ground. As winter approaches, crop burning in neighbouring states like Punjab and Haryana adds yet another layer of pollutants, resulting in a thick, toxic smog that envelops Delhi. Despite numerous efforts to curb emissions and limit crop burning, this seasonal phenomenon recurs each year, amplifying the health risks for the city’s residents.
The implications of Delhi’s air quality are profound, affecting both physical and mental health.
Respiratory ailments such as asthma and bronchitis surge, and long-term exposure to these pollutants increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and even cancer.
The distress is palpable across Delhi’s hospitals and clinics, where respiratory ailments escalate during peak pollution periods.
Vulnerable populations, especially children and the elderly bear the brunt of these health impacts. Parents watch helplessly as children develop chronic coughs, while older residents endure the worsening of existing conditions. For Delhi’s residents, stepping outside often feels like a risk to their health, as protective measures like masks and air purifiers become routine but insufficient defences.
While air pollution is the more visible and discussed aspect of Delhi’s environmental crisis, the state of its rivers — particularly the Yamuna — presents another disturbing image.
Every year, toxic foam forms on the surface of the river, especially during certain festivals when devotees gather along the banks for ritual bathing. This foam is caused by a mix of untreated sewage, industrial waste and chemical contaminants like phosphates from detergents, which are released in large quantities into the river.
A Lancet study revealed that pollution was responsible for over 2.3 million premature deaths in India in a year, with nearly 1.6 million fatalities attributed to air pollution and more than 500,000 linked to water pollution.
Despite being one of India's most sacred rivers, the Yamuna is in a state of severe degradation. Pollutants have caused the river to be covered in a dangerous, almost otherworldly layer of foam, which is as hazardous as it is unsightly.
Ritual bathers, often unaware of the risks, wade into these toxic waters, exposing themselves to harmful chemicals. The crisis is rooted in insufficient water flow and dangerously high levels of ammonia, which continue to contaminate the river, intensifying its environmental and public health challenges.
Despite adequate rainfall in the catchment area, the Yamuna has been stagnant due to the lack of floods this year, which would typically cleanse the river and remove debris.
Efforts to clean the river, including a deadline set by the Kejriwal government for 2025 and its extension to 2026, have seen significant funds allocated but no real progress, as Delhi continues to rely on water from the Ganga and depleting groundwater.
The core issue, however, is the obstruction of the river’s natural flow, starting from the Yamunotri glacier, where dams like the Lakhwar Vyasi project have diverted and reduced the water flow, impacting Delhi’s access to the river.
Encroachments on the floodplains, illegal constructions and the loss of wetlands have further exacerbated the river’s deterioration. Unless the natural flow from the glacier is restored and the river is allowed to flow naturally as it once did, no technological efforts can revive the Yamuna.
Public awareness and outrage about Delhi’s pollution have grown over the years, yet the scale of the problem demands more than just public outcry.
The Indian judiciary, including the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal, has issued several directives aimed at controlling pollution levels, from curbing crop burning in neighbouring states to restricting industrial effluents in the Yamuna. However, enforcement remains inconsistent, and the pollution persists, often due to bureaucratic delays, funding limitations, and a lack of inter-state coordination.
These challenges have led to a series of high-profile pollution crises, with residents and advocacy groups repeatedly calling for meaningful action.
Delhi’s struggle with pollution is compounded by the socio-political and economic realities of the region.
Rapid urbanisation has fueled population growth, with Delhi evolving into a sprawling metropolitan hub. This has led to increased vehicle usage, more construction and industrial activities — all of which contribute to the city’s pollution levels. While the economy of the city has benefited from this expansion, the environmental cost has been staggering.
Tackling the root causes of pollution is complex; it requires a coordinated approach across various sectors and political cooperation between Delhi and neighbouring states.
The issue of crop burning, for instance, is emblematic of this complexity, as farmers in Punjab and Haryana rely on this practice to clear fields, lacking affordable alternatives that could reduce smoke emissions.
While the government has made strides toward addressing pollution, including schemes aimed at reducing vehicular emissions and promoting public transportation, more stringent regulations and enforcement are needed.
Innovations such as smog towers and air purifiers in public spaces have been introduced as temporary relief measures, but these technologies only scratch the surface of a much deeper problem.
For water pollution, more wastewater treatment plants with advanced capabilities are necessary to cleanse the Yamuna of toxic chemicals and reduce the formation of hazardous foam.
Though expensive, these long-term investments are essential if Delhi hopes to protect its air and water from further degradation.
Delhi’s pollution crisis calls for a unified approach that combines regulatory action, technological innovation and public cooperation, however.
Behavioural change among the public is crucial, for one. Awareness campaigns have emphasised the dangers of pollution, but altering behaviour is a slow and gradual process.
For instance, despite public advisories, the use of firecrackers during Diwali remains common, resulting in a sharp spike in air pollution that lingers for days.
Initiatives promoting carpooling, waste segregation and more environmentally friendly practices can make a substantial difference in the long run. Public health campaigns that encourage simple steps, such as reducing single-occupancy car use or limiting the use of harmful household chemicals, could contribute to creating a cleaner and healthier city.
The city’s current trajectory indicates that urgent action is needed to reclaim its rivers to their actual nature and purify its air. While policy and technological advancements play a crucial role, citizen engagement and awareness are equally significant in the effort to combat pollution.
Delhi’s fight against pollution is an ongoing battle, one that requires a persistent commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility from all levels of society.
And while Delhi's plight is emblematic of India's urban environmental crisis, other cities in the northern plains region — such as Kanpur, Varanasi and Mumbai — also grapple with severe pollution.
Coordinated, urgent action across the nation is essential to create a healthier future for all.
Amal Chandra is an author, public policy analyst and columnist. Follow him on ‘X’ at @ens_social
