Delhi pollution: Hospitals note surge in patients with respiratory issues

Amid worsening air quality in Delhi, hospitals across the city are witnessing a spike in the number of patients with respiratory issues.

While those with pre-existing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma are the worst hit, people with no prior medical history are experiencing symptoms like chest congestion, headaches, and discomfort doctors said.

"It's a tough time especially for those with lung and chest conditions as the air quality is putting additional strain on their health," said Dr. Amitesh Aggarwal, Director and Professor, Department of Medicine.

"Most of the patients coming in have pre-existing lung conditions like COPD or asthma," he added.

Aggarwal said such patients are experiencing a drop in oxygen saturation and breathing difficulties due to the rising pollution levels.

"Post-Covid, many people have lingering lung issues which reduces their capacity to cope with pollution. Mild chest congestion, headache, and nasal congestion are common complaints, but it's primarily those with existing conditions who are being severely impacted. The numbers have significantly increased," he said.

Delhi experienced a spike in pollution levels following Diwali, with a noticeable increase recorded on Sunday. The conditions have continued to deteriorate with the AQI edging closer to the severe zone in some areas on Tuesday.

The 24-hour average AQI recorded at 4 pm was reported at 381 on Monday, the second highest in the country. It was 373 on Tuesday.

More than 10 monitoring stations reported the AQI in the "severe" category with readings exceeding 400 since Sunday.

Experts warn that due to calm winds and no new western disturbances, the air quality is likely to remain in the "very poor" category or may even reach the "severe" level.

Delhi was ranked the most polluted city in India in October, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 111 micrograms per cubic metre, according to a new analysis.