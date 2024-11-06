Delhi pollution: Hospitals note surge in patients with respiratory issues
Mild chest congestion, headache, and nasal congestion are common complaints, mainly in those with existing conditions
Amid worsening air quality in Delhi, hospitals across the city are witnessing a spike in the number of patients with respiratory issues.
While those with pre-existing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma are the worst hit, people with no prior medical history are experiencing symptoms like chest congestion, headaches, and discomfort doctors said.
"It's a tough time especially for those with lung and chest conditions as the air quality is putting additional strain on their health," said Dr. Amitesh Aggarwal, Director and Professor, Department of Medicine.
"Most of the patients coming in have pre-existing lung conditions like COPD or asthma," he added.
Aggarwal said such patients are experiencing a drop in oxygen saturation and breathing difficulties due to the rising pollution levels.
"Post-Covid, many people have lingering lung issues which reduces their capacity to cope with pollution. Mild chest congestion, headache, and nasal congestion are common complaints, but it's primarily those with existing conditions who are being severely impacted. The numbers have significantly increased," he said.
Delhi experienced a spike in pollution levels following Diwali, with a noticeable increase recorded on Sunday. The conditions have continued to deteriorate with the AQI edging closer to the severe zone in some areas on Tuesday.
The 24-hour average AQI recorded at 4 pm was reported at 381 on Monday, the second highest in the country. It was 373 on Tuesday.
More than 10 monitoring stations reported the AQI in the "severe" category with readings exceeding 400 since Sunday.
Experts warn that due to calm winds and no new western disturbances, the air quality is likely to remain in the "very poor" category or may even reach the "severe" level.
Delhi was ranked the most polluted city in India in October, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 111 micrograms per cubic metre, according to a new analysis.
The analysis by the independent think tank Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) revealed that all the top 10 polluted cities in India in October were located in the National Capital Region (NCR).
These cities included following micrograms per cubic metre:
Ghaziabad (110),
Muzaffarnagar (103),
Hapur (98),
Noida (93),
Meerut (90),
Charkhi Dadri (86),
Greater Noida (86),
Gurugram (83),
and Bahadurgarh (83)
Delhi's October average was 2.5 times higher than September's average of 43 micrograms per cubic metre.
The CREA analysis further showed that stubble burning accounted for less than 10 per cent of PM2.5 pollution in Delhi in October. The increased PM2.5 concentration resulted mainly from contributions by year-round sources.
Most of the hospitals in the national capital are seeing a rise in patients visiting their outpatient departments (OPDs) and in severe cases, requiring immediate admission.
According to a doctor at the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital, patients are complaining of shortness of breath, throat irritation, excess mucus production, chest tightness, burning eyes, and blocked nasal passages.
"We are seeing patients with chest congestion, headaches, and nasal discomfort," he said, adding most of the patients are being treated in OPDs.
The doctors are also noticing a worrying trend -- young and seemingly healthy individuals are reporting new or recurring respiratory issues.
"People with no history of respiratory illness are coming to us to discuss preventative steps or to seek relief from symptoms that have flared up due to the pollution," he said.
Dr. Rajesh Chawla, Senior Consultant, Respiratory and Critical Care at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals said, "People suffering the most are the elderly, very young, and those with comorbidities."
"Every year, we see an increase in the number of patients suffering from respiratory illnesses post-Diwali. It particularly affects those who already have respiratory conditions like asthma, COPD, and interstitial lung disease.
"Now, a concerning trend we're noticing is that many of these patients are experiencing incessant coughs that do not respond to usual medications... Treating these patients is becoming increasingly challenging," Chawla said.
Meanwhile, the doctors have advised vulnerable groups to limit outdoor activities, wear protective masks, and seek prompt medical advice if symptoms worsen.
Dr. Vivek Nangia, Vice Chairman and Head of Pulmonology at Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, said, "With the increasing pollution levels, we anticipate a rise in health complications that could extend beyond respiratory issues, potentially impacting the heart and brain, leading to serious conditions like cardiac arrest or stroke."
Delhi is also witnessing the highest dengue, malaria, chikungunya cases in October in four years. The city recorded over 2,400 dengue cases last month.
In addition to dengue, cases of malaria and chikungunya were also at their highest levels in the month of October this year when compared with the past four years.
Malaria cases saw a significant rise, with 279 cases reported in October, compared to just 37 in 2023, 75 in 2022, 47 in 2021, and 34 in 2020.
Similarly, the chikungunya case tally stood at 96 cases, up from only 5 in October 2023. In 2022, there were 17 cases while there in 2021 there were 25 cases and 17 cases in 2020.
Interestingly, no cases of mosquito-borne diseases were reported in Delhi in the week ending November 2, as per the data. The highest number of dengue cases was reported from the Najafgarh zone, with 613 cases.
