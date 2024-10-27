Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘very poor’, AQI readings ‘severe’ in places

Data from 36 out of 40 monitoring stations was shared by the department. Among these, eight stations — Anand Vihar, Alipur, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Wazirpur, Vivek Vihar and Sonia Vihar have AQI readings in the 'severe' category, while the remaining 28 are in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe.'

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), wind speed in the city was calm at 0 kmph. Delhi's air quality had improved from 'very poor' to 'poor' category the last two days due to favourable winds.