Imposed Rs 13.25 lakh fine in a month to stop stubble burning: PPCB to NGT

The Punjab Pollution Control Board on 24 October, Thursday, told the National Green Tribunal that 1,254 FIRs were registered and a fine of Rs 13.25 lakh imposed on those found indulging in stubble burning in the state from September 15 to October 23.

In its report, the PPCB also said that the state government was continuously monitoring the situation, besides taking steps to improve its enforcement mechanism for stubble burning prevention.

Earlier, the NGT had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a newspaper report regarding the stubble-burning incidents in Punjab polluting the air in the national capital region (NCR).

It had sought regular updates from the PPCB regarding the effective action taken at the ground level.

"The state of Punjab is taking all possible measures in adherence to the law and is enforcing the directions issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal as well as the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act of 2021 (CAQM) to prevent and monitor the stubble burning incidents," the report signed by PPCB member secretary Gurindar Singh Majithia said.