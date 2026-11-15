Delhi-NCR chokes under thick smog as several areas record ‘severe’ AQI

Several monitoring stations across Delhi recorded AQI levels above 400 as of 7 am, indicating severe air pollution.

IIT Delhi registered the highest reading at 425, followed by ITO at 415. The Commonwealth Sports Complex recorded an AQI of 403, while Delhi University's North Campus and Pusa both reported readings of 402. Burari Crossing also remained in the severe category at 400.

Other areas continued to experience high pollution levels, with Punjabi Bagh recording an AQI of 386 and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) reporting 383.

Akshardham Temple and Anand Vihar both recorded an AQI of 365, while RK Puram stood at 339. Okhla Phase-2 and Maidan Garhi reported readings of 330 and 325, respectively.

The persistent smog has also affected visibility across parts of the national capital, adding to concerns over the deteriorating air quality and its impact on public health.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds in several parts of the country, with varying weather conditions expected across regions over the coming days.

With IANS inputs