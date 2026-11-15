Delhi-NCR chokes under thick smog as several areas record ‘severe’ AQI
IIT Delhi records the highest AQI at 425, followed by ITO at 415, while neighbouring cities also report high pollution levels
Delhi-NCR remains shrouded in thick smog, with several monitoring stations recording ‘severe’ AQI levels above 400
IIT Delhi records the highest AQI at 425, followed by ITO at 415, while neighbouring cities also report high pollution levels
Poor visibility raises health concerns as the IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms and strong winds across parts of the country
Delhi-NCR continued to witness alarming levels of air pollution on Sunday, with a thick blanket of smog covering several parts of the region and multiple monitoring stations recording air quality in the ‘severe’ category.
According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Anand Vihar recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 365 on Sunday morning, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category.
Neighbouring cities also reported elevated pollution levels, with Noida recording an AQI of 313, Gurugram 324, Faridabad 311, Ghaziabad 294 and Greater Noida 283.
Several monitoring stations across Delhi recorded AQI levels above 400 as of 7 am, indicating severe air pollution.
IIT Delhi registered the highest reading at 425, followed by ITO at 415. The Commonwealth Sports Complex recorded an AQI of 403, while Delhi University's North Campus and Pusa both reported readings of 402. Burari Crossing also remained in the severe category at 400.
Other areas continued to experience high pollution levels, with Punjabi Bagh recording an AQI of 386 and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) reporting 383.
Akshardham Temple and Anand Vihar both recorded an AQI of 365, while RK Puram stood at 339. Okhla Phase-2 and Maidan Garhi reported readings of 330 and 325, respectively.
The persistent smog has also affected visibility across parts of the national capital, adding to concerns over the deteriorating air quality and its impact on public health.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds in several parts of the country, with varying weather conditions expected across regions over the coming days.
With IANS inputs