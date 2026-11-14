Delhi's AQI settles at 348 in 'very poor' category, likely to worsen

Delhi records an AQI of 348, with seven monitoring stations in the severe category.

IQAir ranks Delhi ahead of Lahore as the world's most polluted major city.

Missing readings at 45 monitoring stations trigger scrutiny of official pollution data.

Delhi continued to choke under toxic air on Saturday, 14 November, with the air quality index (AQI) remaining in the 'very poor' category and forecasts pointing to further deterioration over the coming days. The worsening pollution comes amid mounting questions over the reliability of official air quality data, following the discovery of significant gaps in monitoring records during peak pollution hours around Diwali.

The capital recorded an AQI of 348 at 9.00 am on Saturday, compared with the 24-hour average of 373 at 4.00 pm on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Seven of Delhi's 59 air quality monitoring stations were in the 'severe' category on Saturday morning.

The readings came a day after Delhi overtook Pakistan's Lahore to become the world's most polluted major city, according to Swiss air quality monitoring organisation IQAir. Its real-time ranking put Delhi's AQI at 334 on Friday, in the 'hazardous' category. India's official CPCB reading was considerably higher at 403, classified as 'severe'.

The two readings are not directly comparable, as IQAir and the CPCB follow different AQI scales and methodologies. According to IQAir's hourly readings, Delhi had dropped to 208 by 11.00 am on Friday, while Lahore had fallen to seventh place among the world's most polluted major cities, with an AQI of 155. Lahore had occupied the top position for several days before Delhi overtook it.