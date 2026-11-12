NSUI stages protest against rising pollution in Delhi
Led by national president Vinod Jakhar, students wore oxygen masks and carried placards demanding clean air
NSUI staged a protest in Delhi, demanding urgent government action to tackle rising air pollution and protect public health
Led by national president Vinod Jakhar, students wore oxygen masks and carried placards demanding clean air
Delhi's AQI stood at 330 in the 'very poor' category on Thursday, with pollution expected to worsen
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest in New Delhi on Wednesday against rising pollution levels, demanding immediate government intervention to address deteriorating air quality and safeguard public health.
The demonstration was held outside the NSUI headquarters on Raisina Road and was led by the organisation's national president, Vinod Jakhar.
Highlighting the growing pollution crisis and its impact on people's health and daily lives, NSUI members and students participated in the protest wearing oxygen masks and carrying placards reading, "Students Demand Clean Air for a Healthy Delhi."
The demonstration comes as Delhi continues to grapple with severe air pollution, with air quality deteriorating as the winter season sets in.
At 1 pm on Thursday, the national capital's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 330, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Forecasts indicate that pollution levels could worsen further in the coming days, raising concerns over the health risks faced by residents.
Through the protest, the student organisation called for urgent measures to tackle the pollution crisis and ensure access to clean air.
With PTI inputs