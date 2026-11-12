NSUI stages protest against rising pollution in Delhi

Highlighting the growing pollution crisis and its impact on people's health and daily lives, NSUI members and students participated in the protest wearing oxygen masks and carrying placards reading, "Students Demand Clean Air for a Healthy Delhi."

The demonstration comes as Delhi continues to grapple with severe air pollution, with air quality deteriorating as the winter season sets in.

At 1 pm on Thursday, the national capital's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 330, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Forecasts indicate that pollution levels could worsen further in the coming days, raising concerns over the health risks faced by residents.

Through the protest, the student organisation called for urgent measures to tackle the pollution crisis and ensure access to clean air.

With PTI inputs