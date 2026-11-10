Delhi's air pollution data gap: What do missing readings, conflicting AQIs reveal?

Was Delhi's AQI 373 or 1,747 on Diwali? While the government’s official reading remained far lower, Delhi Pollution Control Committee's (DPCC) monitoring data showed hourly PM2.5 concentrations peaking at 4,985 µg/m³ in Jahangirpuri.

The striking difference has raised questions about how the capital's pollution is measured, recorded and reported.

The differences include exceptionally high hourly PM2.5 concentrations, subsequent revisions to some readings and missing observations from several stations during the period of severe pollution around Diwali.

At Jahangirpuri, PM2.5 concentrations reportedly reached 4,985 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Diwali. The figures were subsequently changed in the DPCC data, which showed a peak of 776 µg/m³ at midnight.

The changes have raised questions about how the readings were processed and why such substantial revisions were made. The discrepancy is particularly significant because several other monitoring stations also recorded exceptionally high hourly pollution levels during the same period.

Mundka's PM2.5 concentration rose from 245 µg/m³ at 7 p.m. on 8 November to 3,744 µg/m³ at 2 a.m. the following day. JNU recorded 3,023 µg/m³ at 4 a.m., compared with 118 µg/m³ at 7 p.m. on Sunday. NSUT West Campus recorded 3,008 µg/m³, while Mandir Marg registered 2,908 µg/m³.

Other stations, including Nehru Nagar, Wazirpur, Talkatora Garden, the Commonwealth Games Sports Complex, Patparganj and Ashok Vihar, also recorded hourly PM2.5 concentrations above 2,500 µg/m³.

The discrepancies extend beyond individual station readings. On Monday evening, the DPCC released 125 hourly observations that had been missing from the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) records. All 125 readings were reportedly above 1,000 µg/m³.

Mundka recorded the highest of these readings at 3,744 µg/m³. JNU registered 3,023 µg/m³ at 4 a.m., while NSUT West Campus recorded 3,008 µg/m³ at 5 a.m.. Eleven monitoring stations reportedly recorded PM2.5 concentrations above 2,000 µg/m³.

The missing data was part of a wider disruption in the monitoring network. Thirty-six of Delhi's 59 monitoring stations stopped reporting overnight between Sunday and Monday. The number of stations not reporting rose from one at 7 p.m. on Sunday to 36 by 1 a.m. on Monday.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) counted 227 missing hourly observations across the 59 stations between midnight and 5 a.m.

The DPCC has attributed the interruptions, at least partly, to a technical limitation in the monitoring equipment. Its member Anil Gupta told NDTV that stations stopped providing readings when pollution levels reached 999 µg/m³, describing it as a technical glitch.

The DPCC's 2019 technical specifications reportedly prescribe a measuring range of 0–1,000 µg/m³ for continuous particulate matter analysers. However, this does not fully explain why stations stopped reporting at different pollution levels. For instance, the last recorded reading at RK Puram was 924 µg/m³.