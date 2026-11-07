Delhi's AQI at 369 on Diwali eve; several areas record severe pollution

Delhi records an AQI of 369 on Diwali eve, remaining in the 'very poor' category.

Air quality at 16 monitoring stations slips into the 'severe' category, with IIT Delhi recording 452.

Forecasts indicate severe pollution on 8 and 9 November amid unfavourable weather and festive emissions.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Saturday, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 369 as smog enveloped the capital on the eve of Diwali and reduced visibility.

The air quality is forecast to slip into the 'severe' category on Sunday, with festive celebrations, vehicular emissions and the peak stubble-burning season expected to worsen pollution levels.

Of the 59 monitoring stations that recorded data on Saturday, 16 reported 'severe' air quality, while 29 remained in the 'very poor' category. The worst reading was recorded near IIT Delhi, where the AQI stood at 452.

The city's average AQI improved marginally from 382 on Friday to 369 on Saturday, but remained close to the 'severe' threshold of 400. Several monitoring stations had already crossed that mark.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, air quality is likely to remain in the 'severe' category on 8 and 9 November. The outlook for the following six days indicates fluctuations between the 'severe' and 'very poor' categories.

The Central Pollution Control Board classifies AQI readings of 0-50 as 'good', 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'very poor' and 401-500 as 'severe'.