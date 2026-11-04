Delhi's air quality nears severe zone as AQI hits 377, worst in 288 days

Delhi records an AQI of 377, its worst reading in 288 days, with 22 monitoring stations reporting severe pollution.

Air quality is expected to deteriorate further into the severe category on 6 and 7 November, with Diwali approaching.

Satellite data detects 467 farm fires across six states on 4 November, while stubble burning accounts for 20.2 per cent of Delhi's pollution.

Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply on Wednesday, 4 November, with the air quality index (AQI) settling at 377 in the 'very poor' category, edging closer to the severe threshold. As many as 22 monitoring stations across the capital recorded severe pollution levels.

With air quality expected to worsen further over the coming days and Diwali approaching, the national capital is bracing for another spell of hazardous pollution.

The AQI reading of 377 was the highest since 20 January, when the index stood at 378, making Wednesday's reading the worst in 288 days.

IIT Delhi recorded the highest AQI at 458, followed by Jahangirpuri and Punjabi Bagh at 448 each. Mundka registered an AQI of 439. Of the capital's 59 monitoring stations, 22 recorded 'severe' air quality, 32 fell in the 'very poor' category and five registered 'poor' air quality.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is classified as 'good', 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'very poor' and 401-500 as 'severe'.