Smog blankets Delhi as AQI hits 377, severe pollution recorded at 20 stations
Air quality remains ‘very poor’ for a third consecutive day as a winter chill sets in across Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali
Delhi records an AQI of 377 at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, marking its third consecutive day of ‘very poor’ air quality
Twenty of the capital’s 59 monitoring stations report ‘severe’ pollution, with Punjabi Bagh recording an AQI of 456
Air quality is forecast to remain ‘very poor’ until at least 6 November, with Stage II GRAP restrictions in force across NCR
A thick layer of smog enveloped parts of Delhi on Wednesday as the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 377 at 8 am, keeping overall pollution in the ‘very poor’ category for the third consecutive day.
The worsening air quality coincided with the onset of chilly weather across Delhi-NCR. PM2.5 was the capital’s predominant pollutant.
Conditions were worse in several neighbourhoods. Punjabi Bagh recorded an AQI of 456 and Jahangirpuri 450, both in the ‘severe’ category. Readings near IIT Delhi reached 438, while Mundka and Rohini each recorded 436.
Of Delhi’s 59 monitoring stations, 20 reported ‘severe’ air quality and 33 registered ‘very poor’ conditions. The remaining six stations recorded air quality in the ‘poor’ category.
Other locations reporting severe pollution included Delhi Technological University and Vivek Vihar, both at 435, followed by RK Puram at 428, Sonia Vihar at 424 and Siri Fort at 419.
Delhi University’s North Campus recorded an AQI of 416. Bawana and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium each registered 411.
Dwarka Sector 8 stood at 400, while the Commonwealth Sports Complex recorded 390, NSUT Jaffarpur 383 and Najafgarh 379. At Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 3, the AQI was 360.
The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi forecast that the capital’s air would remain in the ‘very poor’ category until at least Friday, 6 November.
Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been in force across the National Capital Region since Monday, November 2. The Commission for Air Quality Management introduced the restrictions after Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI reached 324.
The latest readings indicate that pollution has persisted despite the additional curbs, with Diwali approaching.
Stage I measures had earlier been imposed on October 21, when Delhi’s AQI stood at 244. The measures outlined include promoting public transport, checking Pollution Under Control certificates and restricting diesel generator use.
They also cover curbs on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, alongside restrictions on coal and firewood use at roadside eateries and commercial tandoors.
With IANS inputs