Smog blankets Delhi as AQI hits 377, severe pollution recorded at 20 stations

Delhi records an AQI of 377 at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, marking its third consecutive day of ‘very poor’ air quality

Twenty of the capital’s 59 monitoring stations report ‘severe’ pollution, with Punjabi Bagh recording an AQI of 456

Air quality is forecast to remain ‘very poor’ until at least 6 November, with Stage II GRAP restrictions in force across NCR

A thick layer of smog enveloped parts of Delhi on Wednesday as the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 377 at 8 am, keeping overall pollution in the ‘very poor’ category for the third consecutive day.

The worsening air quality coincided with the onset of chilly weather across Delhi-NCR. PM2.5 was the capital’s predominant pollutant.

Conditions were worse in several neighbourhoods. Punjabi Bagh recorded an AQI of 456 and Jahangirpuri 450, both in the ‘severe’ category. Readings near IIT Delhi reached 438, while Mundka and Rohini each recorded 436.

Of Delhi’s 59 monitoring stations, 20 reported ‘severe’ air quality and 33 registered ‘very poor’ conditions. The remaining six stations recorded air quality in the ‘poor’ category.

Other locations reporting severe pollution included Delhi Technological University and Vivek Vihar, both at 435, followed by RK Puram at 428, Sonia Vihar at 424 and Siri Fort at 419.