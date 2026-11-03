Delhi-NCR chokes ahead of Diwali as AQI hits 334; GRAP-2 implemented

• An AQI of 334 was recorded in Delhi-NCR this morning, prompting the immediate implementation of GRAP-2 across the entire region

• Due to adverse weather conditions, air quality is expected to remain in the 'very poor' category in the coming days

• Under GRAP-2, measures such as mechanical road sweeping, water sprinkling, and checks on vehicle pollution certificates will be stepped up

• Stricter oversight will be imposed on industries, brick kilns, power plants, and tandoors (ovens) that use coal or wood as fuel

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR has once again reached a critical state. Following a decline in air quality to the 'very poor' category in the capital and its surrounding cities, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-2) across the entire NCR, effective immediately. On 3 November, Tuesday morning, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 334. Government agencies have been directed to intensify monitoring and enforcement actions to control pollution.

Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated rapidly in the last few days. On 31 October, the capital’s AQI stood at 117, placing it in the 'moderate' category. By 1 November, it rose to 261, and by 4 p.m. on 2 November, it reached 324. By Tuesday morning, the figure climbed further to 334—marking a significant decline in air quality within just a few days.

No immediate relief in sight

The CAQM has attributed the anticipated rise in pollution to adverse weather conditions. It said air quality in Delhi-NCR is likely to remain in the 'very poor' category in the coming days. Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) also show no signs of improvement in air quality for the time being. They have attributed the deteriorating air to adverse weather conditions, such as low wind speeds and temperature inversion, which trap pollutants near the ground.

CAQM has directed all relevant agencies to strictly enforce pollution-mitigation measures stipulated under GRAP I and II. Municipal bodies have been instructed to increase mechanical sweeping of roads, conduct regular water sprinkling, and deploy anti-smog guns where required. There is also a renewed focus on the timely collection and disposal of domestic waste, as well as construction and demolition debris. Authorities continue to crack down on open burning of garbage, a significant contributor to poor air quality during this period.