Delhi worst in PM2.5 pollution, 447 Indian districts fail air quality test

Delhi has once again emerged as India’s most polluted region, topping a new satellite-based assessment of air quality across 33 states and Union territories.

According to the analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), the National Capital Territory recorded an annual mean PM2.5 concentration of 101 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) between March 2024 and February 2025 — 2.5 times India’s own national standard and 20 times higher than the World Health Organisation’s recommended limit.

What exactly is PM2.5 — and why it matters

PM2.5 refers to particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or smaller — about 30 times thinner than a human hair. Because these particles are so tiny, they:

Penetrate deep into the lungs

Enter the bloodstream

Affect multiple organs

PM2.5 is considered the most dangerous category of air pollutants, linked to heart disease, stroke, chronic respiratory illnesses, reduced lung development in children, and premature mortality. Major sources include vehicle exhaust, coal-fired power plants, industry, open burning, dust, and winter-time temperature inversions that trap pollutants near the ground.