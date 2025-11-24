Delhi: Protest against toxic air turns tense as agitators ‘chilli spray’ police

A demonstration over Delhi-NCR’s choking air quality took an unexpected and dramatic turn on Sunday, when a group of protesters at India Gate allegedly unleashed pepper spray on police personnel attempting to disperse them, officials said.

What began as a gathering demanding urgent action on the capital’s “very poor” air soon spiralled into chaos. As officers moved in to clear the area, three to four personnel were struck by the burning sting of pepper spray, leaving them in need of treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

According to a senior officer, the demonstrators had drifted into the C-hexagon and tried to push past barricades erected to keep traffic — including ambulances and emergency responders — moving. “We explained that emergency vehicles were trapped behind them, that lives depended on those pathways being cleared, but they grew increasingly agitated,” he said.