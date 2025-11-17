Delhi pollution: SC for long-term solution, no to all-year ban on polluting activities

The Supreme Court on Monday set 19 November as the next date of hearing in the Delhi-NCR air pollution case, directing the Union government to present a comprehensive plan of action on that day even as it issued a series of instructions to both the Centre and the Delhi government.

At the outset, the Bench comprising Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justices K. Vinod Chandran and N.V. Anjaria stressed that Delhi’s persistent air crisis can no longer be managed through piecemeal or short-term interventions. “However, we are of the view, which is agreed by amicus (curiae) and the ASG, that the issue cannot be looked at with a temporary solution and a long-drawn solution needs to be looked at,” the court observed, noting that multiple previous orders had failed to stem pollution levels.

The judges underlined the need for coordinated governmental action, directing the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to work jointly with officials from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana to craft a sustained, graded response.

“A large chunk of the population depends on various activities for their livelihood in the capital... We agree with the amicus and the ASG that a long-term solution is needed to tackle the menace of pollution in a graded manner. For that, a combined action by the MoEFCC along with Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana officials is needed,” the CJI said.

The bench also asked the Delhi government to submit an affidavit clarifying the technology and accuracy of its AQI monitors, following concerns raised about water being sprinkled near monitoring stations to artificially bring down pollution readings.

“Let the GNCTD (Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi) file an affidavit explaining the nature of equipment being used and its efficiency to gauge AQI monitors. Please bring it day after tomorrow,” the court directed.