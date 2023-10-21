Delhi's air quality dips to 'poor' category, likely to deteriorate further

The air quality in the national capital dipped to "poor" quality as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city reached 266 on Saturday evening, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI at Dhirpur entered into "severe" category with PM 2.5 at 342, under "very poor" category.

Experts said that the air quality may also remain in a very poor category on Monday.

AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

In Pusa, the AQI recorded PM 2.5 at 200 or "very poor" category. At Lodhi Road, the Air Quality Index with PM 2.5 concentration was at 173 under the "moderate" category and the PM 10 stood at 135, which is also under the moderate category.