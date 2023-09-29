Kejriwal unveils 15-point winter action plan to combat Delhi air pollution

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday introduced a comprehensive 15-point winter action plan aimed at combating air pollution in preparation for the upcoming festive season.

During the plan's unveiling at a press conference in the nation's capital, Kejriwal mentioned that there has been a slight improvement in the city's air quality and highlighted specific air quality metrics, noting that the PM 2.5 levels have decreased from 149 in 2014 to 103 at present.

Furthermore, he pointed out that PM 10 levels have reduced from 324 in 2014 to 223, indicating a 30 per cent reduction in pollution levels.

As he unveiled the plan, the CM emphasised the significance of improvements in public transport, pointing out that over the past several years, no new buses were procured, which adversely affected public transportation.